Stream Live: Manchester United travels to meet Arsenal

Despite the opportunity to again pull within one point of Manchester City, Jose Mourinho has made good on his promise to prioritize the Europa League.

Manchester United has a host of regulars rested as they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal at 11:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com. Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly, and Antonio Valencia are all out of the starting lineup. The first three make the bench, while Valencia is fully rested. Daley Blind is also sat, while Ander Herrera starts with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, and Wayne Rooney. Ashley Young does not feature after his knock midweek against Celta Vigo.

[ WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Manchester United live online at NBCSports.com ]

Chris Smalling features in defense for the Red Devils on his return from injury, while 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe earns his first career Premier League start.

For Arsenal, there is little change as Arsene Wenger starts the usuals with a fleeting chance at recovering a Champions League place. Rob Holding comes into the defensive back-three in place of Gabriel as the only change from the North London derby. Granit Xhaka starts despite “only a little chance” to play according to Arsene Wenger.

Manchester United has only lost once to Arsenal in their last 11 meetings, with a 3-0 Gunners win last season at the Emirates the only defeat. Jose Mourinho has also only dropped one match ever to Arsene Wenger, the 2015 Community Shield.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Özil, Sanchez; Welbeck.

Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud.

Manchester United: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitayran, Martial; Rooney.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Lingard, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford.

Follow @the_bonnfire