STREAM LIVE: Liverpool tests Top Four mettle at Watford

Liverpool looks to take a step ahead of Man City and Manchester United in the race for the Top Four when it hits Vicarage Road to face Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool is level on matches with the Manchester sides, and is the first to play its 35th match of the season. Liverpool and City have 66 points, while United has 65.

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are fit enough for the bench, as the Reds again use Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Giorginio Wijnaldum, and Divock Origi in the attack.

The host Hornets are in a muddle of clubs hoping to catch West Brom for eighth place by the end of the season.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prödl, Britos; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucouré, Capoue, Amrabat; Deeney (c), Niang. Subs: Pantilimon, Success, Behrami, Zuniga, Kabasele, Okaka, Eleftheriou.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Lucas, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Lallana, Klavan, Alexander.

