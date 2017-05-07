Stream Live: Liverpool hosts Southampton

Liverpool can confirm a Championship place with a win plus help later as they host Southampton at Anfield at 8:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Reds currently sit in fourth position, four points above Manchester United and level with Manchester City but behind on goal differential. Defeating the Saints would put them seven points above the Red Devils, and should United then lose to Arsenal, it would leave an irreplaceable gap.

[ WATCH LIVE: Liverpool vs. Southampton live online at NBCSports.com ]

Jurgen Klopp has never beaten Southampton in five tries, and he has a mostly fit squad to give it another go. Adam Lallana is on the bench as he continues a slow return from his injury problems, but Philippe Coutinho is fit to start after struggling off the pitch against Watford with a painful dead leg.

For Southampton, Charlie Austin is still unfit to make the squad as he looks to recover from his dislocated shoulder in December, despite suggestions that he could make his return this weekend. James Ward-Prowse returns to the starting lineup after seeing the substitutes bench last time out against Hull City, with Nathan Redmond dropping out.

The Saints, in three matches against Liverpool this season across all competitions, have kept three clean sheets. The last time Southampton won at Anfield in Premier League play was 2013, when now-Red Dejan Lovren hit the winner for the Saints.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Can, Lucas, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Origi.

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Alexander, Lallana, Klavan.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand; Davis, Ward-Prowse, Romeu; Tadic, Gabbiadini, Boufal.

Subs: Hassen, Caceres, Long, Pied, Rodriguez, Hojbjerg, Redmond.

Follow @the_bonnfire