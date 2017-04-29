STREAM – Four matches at half as Sunderland tries to avoid drop

Nicholas Mendola

Three total hours of football.

One goal in total.

Yeah, we’d say Saturday’s Premier League matches are waiting for a breakthrough or three.

Southampton 0-0 Hull CitySTREAM (NBCSN)

The Tigers registered the first three shots of a testy game, but are yet to find the goal which will worry Swansea City ahead of Sunday.

Sunderland 0-0 BournemouthSTREAM (CNBC)

Artur Boruc has several saves for the Cherries as Sunderland works hard to avoid becoming the first relegated club of the Premier League season.

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester CitySTREAM

Vardy punished Pulis’ plans when Leicester took advantage of a poor back pass from Allan Nyom. Shinji Okazaki sent Vardy on goal, and the striker hit to the near post to beat a splayed Ben Foster.

Stoke City 0-0 West Ham UnitedSTREAM

Winner goes top half which, suffice it to say, is not the way either side envisioned 2016-17 playing out.