STREAM – Four matches at half as Sunderland tries to avoid drop

Three total hours of football.

One goal in total.

Yeah, we’d say Saturday’s Premier League matches are waiting for a breakthrough or three.

Southampton 0-0 Hull City — STREAM (NBCSN)

The Tigers registered the first three shots of a testy game, but are yet to find the goal which will worry Swansea City ahead of Sunday.

Sunderland 0-0 Bournemouth — STREAM (CNBC)

Artur Boruc has several saves for the Cherries as Sunderland works hard to avoid becoming the first relegated club of the Premier League season.

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City — STREAM

Vardy punished Pulis’ plans when Leicester took advantage of a poor back pass from Allan Nyom. Shinji Okazaki sent Vardy on goal, and the striker hit to the near post to beat a splayed Ben Foster.

Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United — STREAM

Winner goes top half which, suffice it to say, is not the way either side envisioned 2016-17 playing out.

