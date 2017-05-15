Strasburg to pitch opener for Nationals at Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- An off-day might interrupt a bit of much-needed momentum that the Pittsburgh Pirates built with back-to-back wins Saturday and Sunday at Arizona, but they weren't complaining.

The one-day respite before the Pirates open a three-game series Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park comes after playing 17 straight days.

All but a three-game island against Milwaukee (May 5-7) were on the road. That stretch included a season-high six-game losing streak before the wins against the Diamondbacks.

"We played 17 days in a row, went through a little rough stretch. To end on a little winning streak and go home into the off-day, it's a big win for us," Pittsburgh closer Tony Watson told MLB.com after pitching two innings to pick up the win in Sunday's 6-4 victory in 10 innings.

The day off also might help right fielder Gregory Polanco, who left Sunday's game because of hamstring discomfort.

Washington also had a day off Monday, and while that comes after splitting a doubleheader Sunday against Philadelphia, the Nationals shouldn't be too taxed after having games rained out Thursday and Friday.

Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg (3-1, 3.28 ERA) is scheduled to make the start after giving up a season-high five runs in six innings Wednesday -- a rare off night for him but one that didn't cost Washington, which rallied for a 7-6 win against Baltimore.

Strasburg started that night with a 2.66 ERA, but he gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings.

He also notched a healthy nine strikeouts, but had a difficult second inning, giving up three runs on four hits, including three straight singles. He later served up a two-run homer to Mark Trumbo.

"Yeah, I was a little frustrated" after the big inning, Strasburg said. "But talking with (pitching coach Mike Maddux) in between innings, he was like, 'Just keep trusting your stuff.' Sometimes I look at it as a hit is a hit and I just try to let it go and just keep going as long as I could."

Washington manager Dusty Baker called that game "probably the best win of the year," and he wasn't critical of Strasburg's outing after his team's largest come-from-behind victory and third walk-off win of the season.

"That one inning, they blooped us to death," Baker said. "He hung in there, kept the score pretty close for us."

Strasburg is 3-2 with a 2.51 ERA and a whopping 60 strikeouts in six career starts against Pittsburgh.

He'll be facing young Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl (1-3, 5.81 ERA).

Kuhl is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA against the Nationals, but that is misleading. Last July 17, he pitched six scoreless innings of one-hit ball in his only career start against Washington, which won that game in 18 innings.

Kuhl, like Strasburg, had one bad inning in his last start. He gave up three two-out runs, including a homer, in the first Wednesday, racking up 32 pitches in a 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It's a shame what happened in the first inning. That's unacceptable," said Kuhl, who was sharp the rest of his five-inning outing.