The story of how Simeone was desperate to join Real Madrid

He is the greatest symbol in Atletico's modern-day history, but there was a period when Diego Simeone was desperate to join Real Madrid.

During his time at Sevilla, Simeone was tracked by Los Blancos and speculation over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu intensified ahead of a meeting between the two teams in 1994.

In the build-up to that match, the midfielder was asked in a press conference if he was frustrated that Madrid's interest had not been backed up with a bid and said: "I'm a professional and if I'm not in Real Madrid's plans, I will stay here and that's that."

But he added: "I will tell you that, if I leave Sevilla, it will only be to join Real Madrid. No other team."

The former Argentina international was then asked why he was attracted to Real and replied: "Because Madrid have, I don't know, something special. All of the players in the world, and whoever says otherwise is a hypocrite, dream of wearing the white shirt of Madrid. Of course I would like to, but if it cannot be, then bad luck."

Simeone's international team-mate Fernando Redondo was a Madrid player at the time and the current Atletico coach was also asked if he was envious of his fellow Argentine.

"No," he said. "He's my friend and, as well as my compatriot, he's my team-mate in the national team. I congratulate him."

