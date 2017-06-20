'Stick to sports'? Meet the soccer players who are refusing to

If Michael Bradley’s Instagram missive had been unexpected, the first few comments below it weren’t at all.

“Please stick to what you know, and let the professionals do the hard work,” wrote jsquared1013. “I’m not out there critiquing your performance at WC2014, because I don’t know enough about playing midfield to know what I’m talking about.”

Jsquared1013 did not elaborate on what made him more qualified to talk about politics than the U.S. national team and Toronto FC captain. Nor did he explain what about his experience allowed him to call out the 29-year-old midfielder on politics, although he did claim a military background, even though that isn’t terribly germane to the matter.

Predictably, there were more calls for Bradley to “stick to sports” – a catch-all admonishment of professional athletes, and others even peripherally involved in pro sports, not to wade into political subjects.

But Bradley, who had to that point rarely taken strong public stances on anything outside of soccer – and not all that often about things in the game either – had decided to speak out about the election of Donald Trump as president and his proposed travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations.





“While I understand the need for safety, the values and ideals of our country should never be sacrificed,” Bradley wrote in late January.

“When Trump was elected,” Bradley continued, “I only hoped that the President Trump would be different than the campaigner Trump. That the xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric would be replaced by a more humble and measured approach to leading our country. I was wrong. And the Muslim ban is just the latest example of someone who couldn’t be more out of touch with our country and the right way to move forward.”

While there’s a rich history of social activism among athletes, most have long been cagey about this sort of stuff. Michael Jordan famously said “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” when asked why he didn’t speak up about politics, although he’s become more outspoken in recent years. The urge not to alienate any fans is understandable. Athletes work in the public eye and are expected by many to be neutral automatons that only think about sports. They’re in the entertainment industry, offering escapism. Fans mostly prefer for day-to-day political squabbles not to pollute their sports.

But wading into the murky waters of public opinion has become more fashionable. Most notably, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has protested racism, while four NBA superstars used last year’s ESPYs to call for further social engagement from athletes and WNBA players wore Black Lives Matter t-shirts during warmups last season.

NBA coaches Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have become vocal critics of the Trump administration as well. And while U.S. national team manager Bruce Arena wouldn’t opine on the subject when asked, a slew of American soccer players has begun chiming in too.

Because Bradley, while applauded by many for his honesty and courage, is hardly alone.

*****

New York Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan regularly retweets news items that call out the hypocrisies of the new government and occasionally adds his own voice. That puts him on the other end of the political spectrum to his boss, Dietrich Mateschitz, the Red Bull founder who is a public Trump supporter and apparently has plans to create a kind of Austrian version of the right-wing Breitbart News website.

Our President talks about "fake news" and yet he's the biggest perpetrator of it. It's embarrassing. https://t.co/4XQXOrLnY5 — Sacha Kljestan (@SachaKljestan) March 16, 2017





Philadelphia Union star Alejandro Bedoya was so offended by the aspersions President Trump cast on Sweden, that the midfielder, who spent parts of five seasons playing there, felt compelled to go on CNN to defend his former home.

USMNT star @AleBedoya17 tells @donriddellCNN that America “feels very divided” and he “took offence” to recent “slander” of Sweden. pic.twitter.com/Ws3w7anj9w — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) March 1, 2017





Can't believe this dude is just spewing slander towards Sweden.

I lived there for 4 years & I can assure you quality of life is very high. — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) February 20, 2017





Bradley, Kljestan and Bedoya all declined interview requests on this subject with Yahoo Sports, saying that they have nothing to add to their public statements. And their reluctance to provide insight into the thinking behind their tweets or Instagram posts – preferring for them to stand alone – is both reasonable and indicative of the delicate nature of mixing sports with politics.

