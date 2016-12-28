Steve Smith is ready to retire, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame should be next

Saying he’s “about 89 percent sure” he knows what he’ll do after the season, Baltimore Ravens receiver Steve Smith said Sunday is “probably my last game.”

Smith said his wife was fine with him playing again or retiring, and his sons wanted him to play a 17th NFL season, but he had other reasons to leave the game.

“There’s a little girl named Baylee Smith who wants her daddy home,” Smith said.

"Steve, will this be your last NFL game?" ???? pic.twitter.com/51uMixg98l — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2016





Smith planned to retire after last season, but returned for another season because he didn’t want to end his career on an Achilles injury. This season he has been productive again at age 37, with 67 catches for 765 yards and five touchdowns. So if he changes his mind again, he’d have a spot in the NFL.

If Sunday is his last game, as it appears it will be, it will be the conclusion of one heck of a career with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.

“Football has given me more than I could probably give football back,” Smith said.

Smith gained a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors in the NFL. He came in as an undersized return man, but wanted to be a top receiver. Going into his last game, he’s 12th all time with 1,028 receptions, seventh all-time with 14,697 yards and his 81 receiving touchdowns are 25th in NFL history.

“I’ve been playing with house money,” Smith said.

His final three-year stint with the Ravens, after 13 great years with the Panthers, should assure Smith of a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Receivers have had a tough time gaining Hall of Fame entry in recent years, but there aren’t many receivers who were more productive, more exciting or tougher than Smith.

If Sunday is his last game, he’ll accomplish something not too many players can say they did: He’ll be going out on his own terms.

View photos Steve Smith said he’s probably retiring after Sunday’s game. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab