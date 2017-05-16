Steve Kerr used to write “F--- It” on his sneakers

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has enjoyed great success over the past three seasons taking his team from a talented team with potential to perennial title contenders.

He also enjoyed that kind of success as a player, winning five NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

But when Kerr was drafted in the second round of the 1988 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, not much was expected of him.

In a profile of Kerr on SI.com written by Chris Ballard, Kerr used to put a reminder on his sneakers to just show that he can't control every thing.

"He might go a week without playing, then enter a game in a high-leverage situation, expected to hit a big shot. So, as he related a few years back, he eventually began writing “FI” on the toes of his hightops. F--- it. That way, every time he looked down he’d see a reminder. You can only control so much. Let it fly,"

Kerr's playing career spanned 910 games over 16 seasons.

As a coach he has won 84% of his regular season games, been named Coach of the Year and leading the Warriors to two straight Finals appearances, including winning a championship in his first season in 2014–15.

Kerr has missed most of this postseason after taking leave of absence from the team due to back issues.