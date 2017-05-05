Steve Kerr getting specialized treatment on back, reportedly “very unlikely” he returns vs. Jazz

Steve Kerr is getting the quality of medical treatment usually reserved by Congress to give itself.

He was seeing specialists at Stanford University’s medical center, now he is on the other coast getting treatment at the Duke University facilities. Just don’t expect him back in the next few games, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is seeing a specialist at Duke University Medical Center on Friday and receiving treatment aimed at alleviating the symptoms that have forced him to take a temporary leave of absence from the team, sources told ESPN. He remains out indefinitely and sources indicated it’s become “very unlikely” he would return during the Warriors second round series against the Jazz.

Let’s be honest, the Warriors don’t need him this round. With all due respect to the up-and-coming Jazz — who played better in Game 2 but still fell short — the Warriors can win this round on talent and style.

But Jerry West has worried publicly that not having Kerr to push the right buttons later in the playoffs could be a problem for Golden State. Granted, West’s default mode is to worry about every little thing, and Mike Brown is a veteran coach, but his point is valid — at some point, the Warriors will face real adversity and Kerr’s ability to have the pulse of his team and say the right thing/make the right adjustment will be missed.

It also may not matter. This team is that good and that comfortable in its system.