Steve Kerr back at practice for the Golden State Warriors after spinal cord fluid leak procedure

Steve Kerr might just be that much closer to returning to action for the Golden State Warriors.

According to multiple reports, Kerr was present at his first Warriors practice in some time after sitting out due to spinal cord fluid leak.

Kerr underwent a procedure to try to get the leak and the symptoms — including headaches and nausea — to stop. Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown has been manning the helm in his stead.

No doubt the guys in Oakland were happy to see and hear from Kerr, who hasn’t been around the team much recently. Stephen Curry said as much when speaking to reporters about Kerr’s return.

Via ESPN:

“It’s obviously great any time you get to hear his voice, see his face,” Stephen Curry said after practice. “He’s obviously been doing his homework in between. His downtime is to help us get prepared for the series and you know he misses being around the day-to-day routine, the atmosphere, practice and locker rooms and games and all that. So for him to even just have the energy and ability to be here means a lot. Hopefully, he’s feeling better.” Curry said Kerr was fairly active in Saturday’s preparations.

Hopefully this means Kerr will see the floor for Golden State sooner than later. Let’s hope he has a speedy recovery.

UPDATE:

Kerr showed up for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Looks like he is doing better:

Steve Kerr is back at Oracle Arena for the start of the Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/xBjSfnG0NY — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 14, 2017



