Stephen Curry's Game 3 NBA Finals jersey sells for record price at auction

Kevin Durant may have taken home 2017 NBA Finals MVP honors, but Stephen Curry’s game-used jersey from Game 3 just set a new league record for game-worn memorabilia.

At a league auction held on Thursday night, per ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the two-time regular season MVP’s jersey sold for an eye-popping $135,060. That figure easily surpasses the selling prices for other Game 3 jerseys worn by LeBron James ($92,020), Kevin Durant ($71,260) and Andre Iguodala ($31,706).

In Game 3, the Warriors bested the Cavaliers – despite 77 combined points from James and Kyrie Irving – partly thanks to 26 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists from Curry. The former Davidson Wildcat also shot 5-for-9 from behind the three-point arc.

This isn’t the only list Curry has topped in recent days. On Thursday, the NBA announced the top 15 best-selling jerseys during the NBA playoffs, and Curry edged out James and Durant once again for the top spot.

Steph Curry secures the top spot on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey list, based on overall sales on @NBAStore from April through June. pic.twitter.com/jrXFlbHaEP — NBA (@NBA) June 29, 2017





The biggest riser, as far as jersey sales, was Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, who climbed seven spots since first appearing on the list back in April. Other highlights include Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earning his highest ranking ever at No. 8 and Washington Wizards point guard John Wall returning to the list for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

As far as total team merchandise sold, the Warriors were able to secure the top spot followed by the Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

