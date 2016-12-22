Stephen Curry's custom shoes to benefit 'Ghost Ship' victims

Ever since college, Stephen Curry has been writing personal phrases and messages on the sides of his sneakers. Just before taking the court during the past decade, he would often write his favorite scriptures and “WSC” for the name – Wardell Stephen Curry – he shares with his father.

Curry took to the hardwood Dec. 15 in two new meaningful pairs of shoes, one for his much-viewed pregame warmup and another for the Warriors’ 103-90 win over the New York Knicks.

The hand-painted sides of each size 12.5 Under Armour Curry 3 shoe honored the 36 people who lost their lives in the “Ghost Ship” warehouse fire in the Oakland area on Dec. 2. The shoes were commissioned by Curry and customized by two Maryland-based artists.

Stephen Curry's customized game shoes. (Getty Images) More

Each autographed pair features the initials of all 36 victims, along with graffiti-style text that reads “Ghost Ship,” “Oakland Strong” and “Always Remember.” Curry and the Golden State Warriors are auctioning the sneakers through the next week, with all proceeds set to benefit the Oakland Fire Relief Fund.

“We were all devastated by the news of this tragedy and the loss of so many young lives right here in our community,” Curry said. “My goal in wearing these shoes was to not only honor the victims that lost their lives that night, but also to raise awareness for the relief efforts that are underway. Hopefully through this auction we can help further assist with those efforts.”

The Warriors have already donated $50,000 to the fund, and the team’s coaches and players have pledged an additional $75,000. In addition to the sneakers, Curry’s endorsement sponsor, Under Armour, is also pledging a $25,000 donation.

“We Support Oakland as much as Oakland has supported us,” Curry tweeted in the aftermath of the tragedy.

We Support Oakland as much as Oakland has supported us. We all can help in some way. #OaklandFire #GhostShip https://t.co/HBxvDtpVzv pic.twitter.com/MwWzTHftnw — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 8, 2016





As the team’s two-time MVP and floor general, Curry has long appreciated that support, which he’ll often recognize by acknowledging the unwavering fanfare during the Warriors’ down seasons before their championship success.

“I’m from the East Coast – from North Carolina – and the Bay Area is not where I grew up, but is definitely a part of who I am these last seven years,” Curry said.

More NBA coverage from The Vertical: