Stephen Curry loves LeBron James' dancing and would certainly not mock it

Stephen Curry didn’t know he and Kyrie Irving were being filmed on the dance floor of Harrison Barnes’ wedding when they imitated a LeBron James workout video and laughed about it. But they certainly weren’t mocking the four-time NBA MVP. Or so Curry told reporters at a golf tournament.

Consider me one of many who didn’t think anything about that previous paragraph possible before Irving reportedly requested a trade because he no longer wants to play alongside James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Twelve days later, everything is on the table when it comes to the NBA offseason.

Days after attending his former Golden State Warriors teammate’s wedding — and, along with Atlanta Hawks wing Kent Bazemore, crashing a house party to chug Bud Lights with some Rhode Island folk — Curry was back in California to participate in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Naturally, the reigning NBA champion was asked about the viral video of his #LeBronChallenge dance.

Steph making fun of LeBron's workout video with Kyrie egging him on (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/fBj7idGzWA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 30, 2017





“Obviously, I didn’t know anyone was filming, so when I saw the video, I knew it was going to blow up,” Curry told reporters at the golf tournament, via CSN Bay Area. “It’s not something, if you look at it through the keyhole of just that 20 seconds, you don’t really understand what I was doing. Ever since he posted that first video, I’ve loved it because he made a song that maybe a lot of people wouldn’t have know pretty popular just by posting that video, so he’s got me doing that dance.”

The song is Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out,” which the Detroit rapper said tripled in sales after LeBron posted video of himself dancing along during a workout on the day of the Warriors’ title parade.





“I’ve been watching that video twice a day since it happened because it’s my favorite video in the entire world,” Curry told The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II. “He made a song popular by making a video. And that lives. So now every time I hear that song, that’s all I think about. And I’ve been doing that dance because of him, at my house, at dinner. When something good happens, I pull that out, because I like it and it makes me laugh and it makes me happy. Not making fun of him.”

As for whether Irving’s presence in the background of the 20-second video clip made it more likely for people to believe they were mocking James, Curry added in a wide-ranging interview with Thompson:

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

“One thousand percent. That was just a casualty of the moment because me and him were hanging out all night. Then that song came on and I was having a good time. Obviously, that’s a separate side story to their relationship, but neither one of us was trying to clown him.”

A Warriors fan holds up photos of Draymond Green, Stephen Curry Curry’s daughter Riley to mock LeBron James. (AP) More

It is unclear whether Curry and his Warriors were being paid similar homage when James wore an Ultimate Warrior T-Shirt as he arrived back in Cleveland following a 2016 title win over Golden State:

In Northeast Ohio, nothing is given. Everything is earned. #OneForTheLand pic.twitter.com/thvzlbfYbp — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 20, 2016





Or when he had Halloween cookies decorated to mimic gravestones of Curry and company:

Asked Klay Thompson about those Cavs cookies here in Portland, and he had a very Klay answer: "Yeah, I don't get it, cuz I'm not dead." pic.twitter.com/O8M71zcqi6 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 1, 2016





What we do know is Warriors forward Draymond Green was definitely mocking LeBron’s Cavaliers when he wore a Quickie T-shirt to Golden State’s championship parade in June, because he copped to it.

“I’m petty,” said Green.

LeBron, of course, response to his frenemy by mocking paying homage to the Quickie T-shirt:





And Green fired right back with some more mockery homage-paying of his own:





The Warriors would never make fun of LeBron’s workout video. That would just be ridiculous.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a contributor for Ball Don’t Lie and Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach