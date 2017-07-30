Steph Curry did the LeBron Challenge next to Kyrie Irving and people are losing it

Steph Curry took on the #LeBronJamesChallenge (via @RyanOnlyRyan/Instagram)

Not only did Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving attend Harrison Barnes’ wedding over the weekend, but they nearly overshadowed any and all festivities by tapping into the “LeBron James Challenge.”

The NBA offseason continues to be the best offseason because of moments like this:

Steph making fun of LeBron's workout video with Kyrie egging him on (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/fBj7idGzWA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 30, 2017





And while Steph did his thing, Kyrie Irving was clearly visible, laughing and cheering on the mockery.

Some background: The #LeBronJamesChallenge started back in June when LeBron posted a workout video of himself mean mugging and rapping to Tee Grizzly’s “First Day Out.” And now we can confirm Steph Curry definitely saw the video.





Some of our favorite reactions to Steph’s #LeBronJamesChallenge:

Can't nobody tell me Steph doesn't study his opponents pic.twitter.com/6GzAiLQkGx — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) July 30, 2017





Y'all made 3-1 jokes for 365 days and then start crying because Steph Curry pokes fun at LeBron? pic.twitter.com/4z7DxLooya — Rashad Alaiyan (@rashadalaiyan) July 30, 2017





LeBron when he saw Steph mocking him, and then Kyrie in the background supporting him pic.twitter.com/8DobPlsEZb — ️️️ (@BBBaIIer) July 30, 2017





LeBron James called a baker and asked him to make literal Steph Curry death cookies. https://t.co/9RvvlW5zbP — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) July 30, 2017





Kyrie: "You see me laughing at Steph making fun of you last night?" LeBron: pic.twitter.com/LI7z4ROT8M — Cleveland Cam (@cleveland_cam) July 30, 2017



