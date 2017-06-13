Steph Curry won an NBA title, then lit and smoked a cigar on live TV

Stephen Curry is an NBA champion. Again. And this time, he’s an experienced celebrator as well.

Curry spent the moments after the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 title-clinching win over the Cleveland Cavaliers dancing around the Oracle Arena court and spraying champagne in the locker room. When he re-emerged back out onto the court for a postgame interview with NBA TV, he snuck a cigar onto the set, and took a puff before the postgame hosts could even get off a question to him:

Steph Curry arrives on set and smokes his cigar ???? pic.twitter.com/V1cXvReH3D — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 13, 2017





The NBA TV guys were still preoccupied with Klay Thompson, who was at the other end of the set. Thompson, though, was distracted by Curry’s cigar.

“That looks delicious by the way, Steph,” he said with a smile, interrupting his own answer.

Steph Curry casually smoking a cigar on air with NBA TV pic.twitter.com/VD6bNxDgkD — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 13, 2017





When you win a title, anything goes in the postgame celebrations. Alcoholic beverages fly around the locker room. Cigars also make regular appearances. LeBron had one after his 2013 title and last year’s title. But Steph taking the cigar smoking to the NBA TV set was especially great. He actually lit the cigar during a local TV interview:

Stephen Curry sparks up that victory cigar! pic.twitter.com/H5djtMZG60 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 13, 2017





As Curry explained later in the NBA TV interview, this was a celebratory smoke one year in the making.

“The backstory to this is, after Game 7 last year, I told one of my close friends to save this for a year from now,” Curry said. “To be able to enjoy the process and journey. I’ve been waiting a whole year to smoke this, so I’m going to enjoy every last bit of this.”

