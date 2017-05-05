Steen’s status in question as Blues face elimination

The St. Louis Blues are facing elimination tonight, and they may have to face it without one of their top forwards, Alex Steen.

At the very least, he won’t be 100 percent.

From NHL.com:

Steen did not participate in the morning skate and Blues coach Mike Yeo would not comment on his status for the game.

Steen has regularly missed practices throughout the playoffs but hasn’t missed a game. The forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury, left the arena Friday on crutches and has regularly worn a walking boot.

“We’ll see,” Yeo said. “I don’t know. I’m not going to talk about the lineup right now.”

Steen is tied with Jaden Schwartz for the Blues’ postseason scoring lead. They each have three goals and four assists in nine games.

The Blues trail their series with Nashville, 3-1. The Predators can advance to their first conference final with a win tonight in St. Louis.

