Antonio Brown wants to add a new job title: kicker

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is arguably the best wideout in the NFL, and a damned good punt returner in his own right. But it appears he might have his eye on another job.

Kicking field goals. Seriously? Well, that we’re not sure about.

But watch as Brown makes what looks to us like a 20-yard field-goal try from the team’s indoor facility the other day:





Brown made the announcement on Instagram, which was a refreshing change — no more Facebook Live, please! And he playfully called out the team’s kicker, Chris Boswell, saying he’s coming for his job. Likely, that won’t happen anytime soon. But we give Brown props for a quality hashtag: #DeFEETtheOdds.

Boswell actually was pretty great last season, all things considered. After missing two longer tries in the 27-16 home loss to the New England Patriots, he made all but one attempt the remainder of the season — including a 6-for-6 effort in the 24-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Considering the crummy kicking the Steelers had endured before Boswell the past few seasons, his performance has been mostly spectacular.

As for Brown, he might occasionally veer into Chad Johnson/Ochocinco territory as far as needing attention — call it Wide Receiver Syndrome, if you’d like. But as long as Brown keeps putting up monster numbers (and doesn’t livestream locker-room speeches), we like that he likes to have fun with his job.

Brown actually has kicked in a game before a few seasons ago. But not a ball — it was a Browns punter’s face that met his foot.

Wait, wait, wait… When did this happen?!? pic.twitter.com/SzU9wDVx23 — Spencer Lanning (@LanningSpencer) September 7, 2014





The Steelers should have an explosive offense again this season, and Brown is a huge reason why. We don’t expect him to do any kicking, of course, but what happens if Boswell goes down mid-game and can’t kick? Always nice to have options.

(h/t ESPN)

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

