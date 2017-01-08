Steelers tight end Green out against Dolphins

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their big downfield weapons against Miami on Sunday.

Tight end Ladarius Green is inactive for the wild-card game against the Dolphins while he continues to recover from a concussion. Green missed Pittsburgh's last two games but practiced twice this week before being held out of workouts on Friday.

The Steelers also made defensive end Ricardo Matthews, linebacker Anthony Chickillo, cornerback Justin Gilbert, safety Robert Golden, quarterback Zach Mettenberger and offensive lineman Brian Mihalik inactive.

Miami cornerback Byron Maxwell's ankle didn't heal in time for him to return to the lineup. Maxwell is inactive for a third straight week. Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains out with a sprained knee.

Safety A.J. Hendy, tackle Sam Young, tight end Thomas Duarte and wide receiver Leonte Carroo are also inactive.

---

