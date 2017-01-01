Redskins have TE Reed, RB Kelley, LB Kerrigan active vs NYG

Playoff-hopeful Washington has tight end Jordan Reed, running back Rob Kelley and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan active against the New York Giants.

Reed, Kelley, Kerrigan, linebacker Trent Murphy and defensive end Chris Baker had been listed as questionable. But all will play for Redskins, who need to beat the Giants to have a chance at making the NFC playoffs.

The Arizona Cardinals will wrap up their season at Los Angeles without rookie defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who injured his ankle in practice this week.

The Rams will finish their homecoming season without top receiver Kenny Britt, who already secured the first 1,000-yard receiving season for the franchise since 2007. Britt didn't practice all week with a shoulder injury. The Rams also deactivated quarterback Case Keenum for the second straight week, using Sean Mannion as Jared Goff's backup instead.

Denver will be without middle linebacker Brandon Marshall (hamstring) for the fourth consecutive week, and hard-hitting safety T.J. Ward (concussion) for the second straight game. Also out is defensive end Derek Wolfe, who's been bothered by neck injuries all season and was knocked out of last week's game at Kansas City.

In earlier action, the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers did as coach Mike Tomlin promised by sitting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, receiver Antonio Brown and center Maurkice Pouncey for a meaningless regular-season finale against Cleveland.

With the AFC North champions locked into the third seed in the conference playoffs, the Steelers also gave tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee) the day off in hopes they'll be ready when the postseason begins next weekend.

The AFC South champion Houston Texans, who already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, running back Lamar Miller and linebacker John Simon, also made linebacker Brian Cushing and cornerback Johnathan Joseph inactive.

Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor is inactive for the Bills, who are starting EJ Manuel against the New York Jets. Taylor is dealing with a groin issue, so he was not expected to play. Rookie Cardale Jones will serve as Manuel's backup.

For the Jets, receiver Brandon Marshall is inactive after being questionable with hip and shoulder ailments. It could be his last game with the Jets, who could save $7.5 million on the salary cap in an offseason that is expected to include a roster overhaul.

Jets rookie quarterback Christian Hackenberg is active for the first time for a regular-season game and will serve as the backup to starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without cornerback Darius Butler (concussion), who had already been ruled out, and receiver Donte Moncrief (shoulder), who was listed as doubtful.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are without running back Chris Ivory, leaving Denard Robinson to start after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. T.J. Yeldon was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, leaving the Jaguars without much depth behind Robinson.

The Chicago Bears, as expected, held two of their top edge rushers, outside linebackers Leonard Floyd (concussion) and Pernell McPhee (shoulder), out of the finale against Minnesota with injuries. McPhee had four sacks in only nine games this season, and the rookie Floyd had seven sacks in just 12 games.

For the Vikings, the absence of left guard Alex Boone (back) meant the eighth different starting lineup combination on the offensive line this year. Joe Berger, who has started at center and right guard, took Boone's place for the finale.

---

NEW ORLEANS at ATLANTA

Saints: OL Jack Allen, LB Travis Feeney, WR Corey Fuller, WR Jake Lampman, RB Daniel Lasco, RB/RS Marcus Murphy and S Robenson Therezie

Falcons: WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Austin Hooper, RB Terron Ward, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Dashon Goldson, LB Josh Keyes and G Wes Scheitzer

---

KANSAS CITY at SAN DIEGO

Chiefs: QB Tyler Bray, CB D.J. White, RB Spencer Ware, LB Justin Houston, LB Justin March, OL Mike Person and TE Ross Travis

Chargers: WR Travis Benjamin, RB Melvin Gordon, TE Asante Cleveland, ILB Denzel Perryman, C Max Tuerk, T King Dunlap and DT Kaleb Eulls

---

ARIZONA at LOS ANGELES

Cardinals: QB Zac Dysert, WR Marquis Bundy, CB Brian Dixon, OT D.J. Humphries, DT Robert Nkemdiche and DT Ed Stinson

