Steelers sign Daimion Stafford

The Steelers kicked off their second week of Organized Team Activities with a few roster moves.

They announced that they have signed safety Daimion Stafford and long snapper Kameron Canaday. Punter A.J. Hughes was released.

Stafford was a seventh-round pick by the Titans in 2013 and played in 62 games for Tennessee over the last four seasons. Stafford started eight of those games, including six last season, and had 117 tackles and two interceptions. He will give them an experienced option behind Sean Davis and Mike Mitchell.

Canaday was with the Steelers from February through his release earlier this month and returns shortly after the team released Greg Warren with a failed physical designation. They drafted Colin Houba in the sixth round of this year’s draft, which may give him an edge over Canaday if all else is equal.