Steelers’ offseason dates to remember

Jan 8, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison (92) reacts to the crowd against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 30-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For anyone interested in keeping up with the Steelers this offseason, here are dates to keep in mind while the season approaches. For most of us, the season cannot come soon enough as it already seems like forever since the Steelers drafted their newest members.

Organized team activities (OTAs) are held May 23-25, May 30-June 1, and June 5-8. Minicamp will follow OTAs, and is set to kick off on June 13, running through June 15.

OTAs are voluntary, while minicamp is required.

The team held a workout period earlier this week, where James “Deebo” Harrison continued to show his freakish strength. Keep in mind, Deebo celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday, May 4.

Preseason action kicks off for the Steelers on August 11 at the New York Giants at 7:00 p.m. ET. The rest of the preseason plays out as follows: Week 2: Falcons August 20, 4:00 p.m. ET. Week 3: Colts, August 26, 7:30 p.m. ET. Week 4: At Panthers, August 31, 7:30 p.m. ET.

All NFL teams must cut rosters down to a maximum of 53 players on Sunday, Sept. 3, by 4:00 p.m. ET.

Our Sundays finally liven up on Sunday, Sept. 10 when the Steelers begin regular season play by traveling to Cleveland for an AFC North showdown with the Browns. The home opener will be played the following week; Sunday, Sept. 10, as the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Steelers at Heinz Field.



