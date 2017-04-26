Steelers’ Martavis Bryant reinstated after year-long ban

Jan 17, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant (10) runs after a reception against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was reinstated today by the NFL and will make an immediate impact on an already loaded offensive squad.

Bryant violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy for the second time last year landing him with a 16 game suspension. The 2016 suspension comes on the heels of a four game suspension in 2015. Another failed test for Bryant would likely be the end of his career in the NFL.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: Taking a look at the odds of how the 49ers will spend the 2nd overall pick

cover32 Exclusive: Part 2 of the Raiders’ interview with Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn Goodman

NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Exclusive one-on-one interview with Eastern Illinois WR prospect, Isaiah Nelson

Steelers’ 20 prospects in 20 days: Pitt tight end, Scott Orndoff/Jackson State DE or LB, Javancy Jones /Villanova DE, Tanoh Kpassagnon/Colorado S, Tedric Thompson/Syracuse WR, Amba Etta-Tawo/Tennessee QB, Joshua Dobbs/California QB, Davis Webb/UConn S, Obi Melifonwu/A&M WR, Josh Reynolds/A pair of Fighting Illini/WVU CB, Rasul Douglas/NC State S, Josh Jones/YSU DE or LB, Derek Rivers/Ole Miss DT, D.J. Jones/Washington S, Budda Baker

Bryant’s history of substance abuse poses questions regarding his future role with the Steelers. If he is committed to staying clean, the Steelers will have the luxury of locking down the wide receiver spot as they fine-tune their draft board.

With Bryant back on the active roster, the Steelers may elect to pass on the wide receiver position this weekend. However, if the Steelers doubt Bryant’s commitment, they may be forced to consider a wide receiver in the early rounds.

Unlike his off-field behavior, Bryant’s football skills are unquestionable. He appears to have maintained football shape during his hiatus. He was recently spotted running a 4.27 forty-yard dash on Twitter and has gained 10 pounds of muscle, upping his weight to 225.

Bryant will be able to open up the Steelers’ downfield passing game with his field-stretching ability and will provide an added dimension in the red zone with his wide frame and leaping ability. It is safe to assume that he will slide back into his role as the team’s number two wide out behind Antonio Brown.

In recent years, the Steelers have not been afforded the opportunity to play all of their weapons at once; with Bryant’s return, it seems promising that Big Ben will finally have his full array of weapons. If Bryant remains dedicated to staying clean, the Steelers could be one of the most dynamic offenses in 2017.

Steven Farrow covers the Pittsburgh Steelers for cover32 and can be followed on Twitter @SteelerSteven32.

The post Steelers’ Martavis Bryant reinstated after year-long ban appeared first on Cover32.