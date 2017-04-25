Steelers get big addition, as receiver Martavis Bryant conditionally reinstated

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest addition this week happened a couple days before the NFL draft kicks off.

The Steelers announced receiver Martavis Bryant has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL. Bryant, a big-play threat who has averaged 17.3 yards per catch, with 14 touchdowns in 21 career games, was suspended all of last season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The reinstatement is conditional, and Bryant’s progress will be reviewed by the NFL. Here is the Steelers’ statement:

Bryant may join the Steelers at the training facility and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities. Once arrangements have been confirmed regarding Bryant’s clinical resources in Pittsburgh, he will be permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games.

Prior to the start of the regular season, the NFL will review Bryant’s progress. Based on his compliance and engagement with his program and resources, he will be permitted to participate in all regular season activities beginning in Week 1. He will be evaluated later in the season for full reinstatement.

If Bryant can stay out of trouble, he’s a huge addition to an already talented offense. Bryant is a great threat opposite Antonio Brown, and he’ll rarely get much double coverage because of Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert’s statement reflected that Bryant staying out of trouble is no sure thing, considering he hasn’t been able to do so during his NFL career:

“We appreciate that he has taken the necessary steps in an effort to get his personal life in order,” Colbert said. “We also understand this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all of the conditions of his reinstatement.”

For now, the Steelers have to be thrilled. A Pittsburgh offense with Bryant in the lineup would be tremendously difficult to stop.

