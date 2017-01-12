Steelers-Chiefs preview: Slowing down Pittsburgh's Big 3 easier said than done

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC

STEELERS AT A GLANCE

Key Player: RB Le’Veon Bell. The man whose patient run style makes him, Bell says, the NFL’s version of Stephen Curry will be the workhorse in this game. He’s coming off a Steelers playoff record 167 rush yards against the Miami Dolphins, was a monster down the stretch of the regular season (before sitting out Week 17) and averaged a career-high 8.0 yards against the Chiefs in the first meeting this season.

Flat out: The Chiefs have to have a plan to bottle him up somehow. They didn’t have Justin Houston, who is expected to play, for the first meeting and are a much better run defense with him on the field. Bell could get 30 touches easily — he’s averaging 27 carries since mid-November — and doesn’t look tired.

The Chiefs will need to bring population to the ball defensively and play with discipline. Bell’s patience and lethal hesitation moves on screens, draws, traps, counters and power runs can drive a defense batty. That’s tougher to do now that instinctive linebacker Derrick Johnson is done for the season with an Achilles injury.

View photos Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell can break your heart with his patience, vision and power. (AP) More

QB Ben Roethlisberger (foot) is banged up, and though he’s expected to be fine for this game, the Steelers have shifted more toward Bell being the focal point of the offense. Plus, Roethlisberger’s home-road splits over the past two seasons — more than 50 pass yards and nearly two TDs fewer per road game — are notable.

Why they’ll win: The Steelers are lethal on offense, but they also have played much better defense down the stretch. For the season, they rank 10th in points allowed and fourth in red-zone defense, which is a great turnaround considering they allowed 27 points or more four times in the first half of the season. In the past eight games, including last week, the Steelers have allowed 20 points or fewer five times.

This is not a Chiefs offense that consistently grinds out yards; they had middling ranks this season in yards per game and first downs and were third from the bottom in red-zone scoring percentage. In two of the past four games at Arrowhead Stadium, they’ve lost games by a 19-17 score against two non-playoff teams.

And, of course, with Bell, Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown — even if Chiefs corner Marcus Peters is in his hip pocket, or there’s safety help — the Steelers have quick-strike ability. Shall we talk about the 22-0 first quarter the last time these teams met? That was about as dominant a 15 minutes as we’ve seen from one playoff team against another this season.

Why they’ll lose: The Chiefs have matchup problems with tight end Travis Kelce, running back Spencer Ware and returner-receiver Tyreek Hill. That’s their version of the Big Three, and they can stretch the field in a lot of ways. Steelers cornerback Justin Gilbert was surprisingly effective against Kelce in the first matchup, helping hold him to five catches for 25 yards and a long grab of 9. But you can bet the Chiefs will try to get him going early.

Ware isn’t Bell, but he can run inside and out, be effective in “wildcat” type packages and catch the ball well. Hill has been the ultimate difference-maker this season with the best yards-to-snap ratio in the NFL and a monster on kick and punt returns. He played a mere 18 offensive snaps in the first meeting as he was still learning his responsibilities at the time. We think he has now.

Don’t forget, too, that the Chiefs are a big-play defense — especially with Houston on the field. Roethlisberger throws some balls up for grabs, and taking it away is what the Chiefs do better than almost anyone else.

Read More