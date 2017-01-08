Steelers' Antonio Brown joins rare company with two long first-quarter TD catches

The Miami Dolphins’ defensive game plan was clear coming into their wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers: They had to stop the big play. A mere eight minutes in, that game plan went to heck.

Antonio Brown took a short catch and turned it into a 50-yard touchdown less than three minutes into the game for a 7-0 Steelers lead. Don’t overlook the nice downfield block made by tight end Jesse James, but the tackling was also terrible in the Dolphins’ shorthanded secondary.





Call this the start of Dolphins head coach Adam Gase’s nightmare scenario in the franchise’s first playoff appearance in eight seasons.

Adam Gase told me yesterday "We can't let them turn a 5-yard gain into a 50-yard gain." That TD: 50 yards. Precisely what he didn't want. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 8, 2017





Then Brown did it again — only longer. He carved up the Dolphins’ secondary for a 62-yard score, with more bad tackling. Ouch.





Brown joined some rare company with that second TD — just over halfway through the first quarter. CBS announced during the broadcast that he became only the second player in the past 20 years to have two first-quarter receiving touchdowns, joining — of all people — Robert Ferguson. More statistical greatness:

UPDATE: @AntonioBrown now up to 119 1st quarter receiving yards, most in postseason since at least 1991 https://t.co/dOpUOfL5sx — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2017





Antonio Brown is the first player since Randy Moss to have 2 50-yard receiving TDs in a playoff game https://t.co/6gLFySCPvR pic.twitter.com/nJ652R5Gvz — ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 8, 2017





What a miserable start, too, for Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ head-coaching job.

And a brilliant start for Brown, who with three catches for 119 yards is almost halfway to former Buffalo Bills receiver Eric Moulds’ playoff single-game record of 240 receiving yards. And, yeah, Moulds’ game also came against the Dolphins.

