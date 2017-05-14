Steel Curtain Weekly Vol. 2: The Grind

Welcome to my newest column; aptly named The Steel Curtain Weekly, where we will be exploring everything Pittsburgh Steelers. This past week, we were not afforded as many happenings as the week before with the draft. However, there was still plenty to discuss and a couple fun anecdotes I added at the end.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Patriots reach three-year contract extension with C, David Andrews

cover32 Exclusive: A one-on-one exclusive interview with new Bears’ OL, Dieugot Joseph

What’s Trending: Super Bowl LI MVP, Tom Brady, to star on the cover of Madden ’18

2017 NFL Season: Miami WR, DeVante Parker, expected to have a gigantic year with the Dolphins

Beyond the Line: Taking a timeout to honor mom’s on Mother’s Day

The Offseason Grind

All men are created equal, but some just work harder in the preseason. At the time of its release in the early to mid-90’s, it was a popular commercial advertisement. At its core, it is a constant reminder to seek excellence in all that you do and above all else be prepared to do what no one else is. We are entering exciting times filled with anticipation, fresh possibilities, and the final grind before training camp continues.

The free agents have all been selected, the draft season has come and gone, leaving us with new questions and projected solutions. The rookie camp has taken place and a couple phases of team’s offseason programs are in the books. Hell, the rookies even got their new jersey numbers.

Players Numbers

Joshua Dobbs: 5

Juju Smith-Schuster: 19

Cameron Sutton: 20

Bryan Allen: 29

James Conner: 30 (Erie McDowell High School number)

Colin Holba: 49

TJ Watt: 90

Keion Adams: 99

As writers, we too go through the grind of the offseason, tirelessly searching for content to bring to our viewers that is fresh and interesting. I started this piece off with the intent of bringing up the news of the week, but to be honest with you, the thought of writing that piece bored me to the point of writer’s block. The news has been rather mundane and to the effect of playing out the string of games left on the schedule in spring training.

So let’s jazz it up a bit and attempt to breathe life into this somber weeks worth of news.

Tomlin’s Roasts

Mike Tomlin to me is one of the best head coaches in the NFL. I like his passion, his energy, his fire and unwavering sense of tranquility. No matter what form of adversity crosses his path. What I love about Tomlin is the crushing weight of the shade he casts. I mean, let’s be honest Tomlin is like your uncle who talks crap about everyone absolutely dead-ass.

The look on his face never changes, nor will his tone or decibel level while the man is roasting someone like a pig at a luau over an open flame. Rumor has it, he is a fantastic commencement speaker. While delivering a message to the young minds of America’s future at Robert Morris University this week, Tomlin would again bless us with another gem.

“I proceed with a couple assumptions, and I realize that assumptions are very dangerous. There’s a cliche about assuming, isn’t it? It can make Patriots out of you and me.” -Mike Tomlin

With a grin, Tomlin roasted the New England Patriots, Antonio Brown and himself, for the trifecta. For those of you in the dark, Tomlin assumed that the sanctity of the locker room would be preserved and that he wouldn’t have star players (Brown) facebook live streaming his post-game victory speech. While he offered his unfiltered opinion,(assholes) on the eventual Super Bowl 51 champions.

Moving forward, Steel Curtain Weekly is going to feature Tomlin’s roasts so we can see just whose feelings coach is BBQing.

WTF News

Here is where it gets a little dicey, the take here will be strong and hilarious if you possess a dry-sense-of-humor.

The WTF news of the week centers around Le’Veon Bell. Injuries are part of the game and likewise so are injury updates. What I have learned about this sportswriting thing in the relatively short amount of time I have been doing it, is fan’s fascination and the need for information can be horrifyingly intense. Two months ago Bell had surgery to repair a “core muscle”. Post-surgery, the estimated recovery time was six-eight weeks.

Now I’m a writer/blogger, far from a mathematician, but it would seem to me that Bell’s recovery is slightly off schedule. Or is it? Bell was sensational in 12 regular season games and two playoff games for the Steeler. But he has only played a full 16 games once in his four-year career.

Read More