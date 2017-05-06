Steel Curtain Weekly: Vol 1

Welcome to my newest column aptly named Steel Curtain Weekly, where we will be taking a look at everything Pittsburgh Steelers. This past week was a big one, the 2017 draft was completed and the Steelers enter Phase Two of the offseason program.

This first edition is not nearly as fiery as most will be after a boneheaded loss or another stupid suspension. The powers that be have bestowed upon me enough rope to cover everything Steelers related with my own little spin and a ton of interactive help from the readers.

2017 draft

With the 30th pick in the draft, the Steelers selected Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt. Steeler general manager Kevin Colbert found black gold at the end of the first round. Watt, an extremely versatile player coming complete with excellent size, speed, bounce and intelligence. Watt earned All-Big 10 honors while spending his first year learning the position. Possessing that kind of raw ability while remaining moldable for linebacker coach Joey Porter, for current Steeler legend James Harrison to instruct by example, is an ideal situation for a team in need of an edge rusher.

Watt took part in a video detailing his first glimpses at the beautiful “Steel City.” As a person who has never taken a trip to the East Coast, I found this short video which exhibited the stunning visual splendors of Pittsburgh, quite breathtaking. Taking the Fort Pitt tunnel into the heart of the city, and how it opens up is a spectacle that cannot be witnessed just anywhere.

In the second round, the Steelers select wide receiver John “JuJu” Smith-Schuster from the University of Southern California. Smith-Schuster is the youngest receiver in the draft, but he’s not a baby, in fact, he’s a big physical receiver who will be the perfect compliment stylistically to Antonio Brown. A permanent fixture at the number two receiver slot should make life easier for Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell. Smith-Schuster is in the heads of the rest of the Steelers receiving corps. In a tweet which ultimately ending up being deleted, Martavis Bryant said Smith-Schuster was here to take the position of teammate Sammie Coates and not his.

The third round saw the most black and gold action of the night. With two picks in the round, the Steelers selected Cameron Sutton cornerback from the University of Tennessee and local favorite, running back James Conner from Pitt. Both of these picks are solid, will see lots of action, add much-needed depth, versatility and cap relief.

The fourth round pick offers a look into the future with Joshua Dobbs, a quarterback from Tennessee. With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger contemplating retirement seemingly every time he gets hit, the Steelers need a long-term solution at the position. Shortly after the draft, Zach Mettenberger was released, thus it would appear that Dobbs will be in the mix and given time to prepare himself.

Having lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Steelers chose the offseason and draft to address their issues with pass coverage and picking up a key special teams piece. In the fifth round, the Steelers would add cornerback Brian Allen from Utah, in the sixth round they would add long snapper Colin Holba from Louisville and in the seventh and final round Keion Adams defensive end/lb from Western Michigan.

Quick draft recap

As it was happening, this draft came at me hot and fast, while keeping me dizzier than vertigo. Still riding high from T.J. Watt, at the time I found the Smith-Schuster pick to be more than a tad bit out of left field, but eventually saw the wisdom in it. Conner is another style compliment to an elite positional teammate. Conner’s power running style and younger legs should provide a capable back-up.

The rest of the Steeler draft consisted of adding depth in attempts to get younger. It took some time for me to appreciate the simplicity of the draft strategy, but the Steelers needed one potential starter and a whole lot of cheaper depth. They got both and that makes it a successful draft.

