Stars acquire Bishop’s negotiating rights from Kings

The Dallas Stars are taking a crack at signing Ben Bishop.

The Stars announced today that they’ve acquired Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Montreal’s fourth-round selection in the 2017 draft. The Stars will now have exclusive negotiating rights with Bishop until July 1, the day he can become an unrestricted free agent.

“Ben has proven that he is one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” said Stars GM Jim Nill. “This offers us the opportunity to negotiate with him before the free agency period begins.”

The Carolina Hurricanes took a similar route with Scott Darling just a few days ago, acquiring his negotiating rights from Chicago before signing him to a four-year deal.

Bishop, 30, split the regular season between the Lightning and Kings, finishing 18-15-5 with a .910 save percentage. His career NHL save percentage is .919.

There has been speculation that the Calgary Flames could be interested in Bishop as well.

But for now, his rights belong to Dallas, and everyone knows the story with the Stars’ goaltending.

Update: Sounds like the Stars have the inside track on getting Bishop signed.

In discussions with Kings, Bishop made it clear he preferred certain teams. Told them he wanted to be in Dallas. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 9, 2017





Also told that Bishop had a no trade list. Calgary was on that list. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 9, 2017







