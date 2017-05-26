Star point guard interrogated about his sneaky parenting strategy

Stringer6: The truly astonishing and deeply disturbing thing about all this is that there are SO GD MANY ignorant, stupid, gut-hooked imbeciles in this country who STILL haven't caught on to Trumps long con yet, despite daily demonstrations of his pathological lying, his swindling and cheating, his gross hypocrisy, mental instability, treasonous intrigue and corruption, his utter ineptness and unfitness for the job, and his general loathsome repulsiveness. It's just hard to believe that anyone with a brain bigger than a peach pit, and anything resembling a moral conscience, can take this bloated, oafish sack of excrement seriously for more than ten seconds.