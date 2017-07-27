Star athlete → injury → prescription painkillers → opioid addiction → dealing drugs → homeless

Editor’s note: The following is a first-person account of a college athlete’s spiral into opioid addiction, as told to Eric Adelson.

It was a botched play. The kid hit me in my back. I started coughing up blood.

It was my junior season in college and I played through it. I was pretty much lying to the trainers about how much pain I was in. I knew I wouldn’t be able to redshirt; I would have lost the rest of the season.

With maybe five games left, I hurt my shoulder. That’s when I got prescribed Percocet.

It was like heaven. It numbed everything. When I was on the pills, I felt like I was a step ahead on the field. Dialed in. I don’t know how to explain it. It was out-of-body.

I would eat a bunch of pills before the games to take the edge off, and more after the games because I was drained. I’d go to the training room, take a few, and then take an ice bath. I didn’t feel anything.

It wears off, and you think, ‘I need more of this.’

Within months I was an addict, and then an addict out of control – lying, selling, stealing – just to pay for my next fix. At one point I was taking 30 pills a day.

I can’t tell you many of the details of who I am, and I hope you’ll understand why. Do I regret a lot of things? Yeah. Do I wish I could change a lot of things? Yeah. But I feel like it’s important to tell my story. If it can happen to me, it can happen to freaking anybody.

I wasn’t the stereotypical opioid addict you might imagine: you know, rural background, broken home, rough childhood. No, none of that. I was a good college student from a good childhood and a suburb near a major city. I was a very good athlete. A starter on a strong Division I lacrosse team. I just outworked everybody to get there, whether it was showing up to practice early or staying after practice late.

I was the kid who was friends with every single group of kids: jocks, drama kids, goths. I liked anything social, just being around people. I never really liked being by myself. And my family? My family was so big in my life.

Those were the people I ended up preying on.

The oxycodone really hooked me. The 30 mgs. The ‘blues.’ They were readily accessible. I was getting them through the mail, buying them from locals. A lot of people around campus were hooked. I even had a connection that was selling prescriptions. All I had to do was make a phone call. They were, depending if you bought 100, about $15 a pop.

I wasn’t just using them. I started selling them, too. I think I’m the only person who ever lied to my parents about graduating on time. I did graduate on time, but I stayed in school for a fifth year because I was making so much money and I wanted the pills. I was done with sports by then; I had six figures saved up. I was fully focused on making as much money as possible and getting as f’d up as possible all the time.

Now, I know you’re thinking, ‘Why didn’t you just make yourself stop?’ The answer is, I decided to stop thousands of times. ‘I’ll stop doing them tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last day.’

Then it was tomorrow.

I knew I was hooked when my apartment got robbed. The door was kicked in and my roommate got held up at gunpoint. I had a ton of pills taken. I was so pissed off that I immediately drove three hours just to get pills. I was out of my mind. Instead of calling the cops, or thinking, ‘I need to get out of this town,’ I drove to pick up another 100 pills.

Eventually I went back home for six months. It got even worse. My first job was in sales at a pharmaceutical industry, if you can believe that. I was stealing bottles and bottles and bottles. If you think this was some kind of game for me, it didn’t feel like it. I remember one time I was on the road with a colleague and he had to pull over to let me throw up. I gave him some B.S. story. I was so strung out. Then the paranoia set in: ‘I’m done. I’m going to jail. I’m quitting.’

