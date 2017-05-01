Stanley Cup playoffs three stars: Ducks jump back into series against Oilers

As the Nashville Predators edged ahead, the Anaheim Ducks had to rally to avoid a 3-0 series deficit in the NHL playoffs.

The Anaheim Ducks steadied to get back into their NHL playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, while the Nashville Predators edged ahead.

The Ducks opened a 3-0 first-period lead then promptly coughed it up in a wild second.

After Connor McDavid tied the game at 3-3 with his first goal of the series, Chris Wagner gave Anaheim their lead back less than two minutes later.

They saw out their win as the Oilers' lead in the second-round series in the Western Conference was cut to 2-1.

The Predators hold a 2-1 advantage over the St Louis Blues after recording a 3-1 win in game three.

Three stars

Patrick Maroon, Oilers – Maroon keeps on making his former team look foolish for the cap dump trade that sent him to the Oilers in the offseason. He scored Edmonton's first goal to start the second-period rally, his second in as many games and fourth point against the Ducks so far.

Pekka Rinne, Predators – After a shaky game two loss, Rinne was not tested much in game three but turned aside all but one of the Blues' 23 shots.

Jakob Silfverberg, Ducks – Silfverberg came through in a big way for the Ducks with two goals in recording the first multi-goal playoff game of his career. He also added an assist and has five points in the three games so far this series.

Highlight

Another game, another goal from the Predators' blue line. Ryan Ellis scored for the second game in a row, extending his point streak to six games.

Monday's game to watch

Game three: Capitals at Penguins – Capitals coach Barry Trotz yanked goalie Braden Holtby in game two's blowout loss after the reigning Vezina Trophy winner surrendered his sixth goal of the series (he has faced just 35 shots). Overall, Holtby's postseason numbers do not inspire confidence – 22 goals allowed in eight starts – but Trotz is sticking with his guns as the Caps head to Pittsburgh trailing 2-0. Their season now hinges almost squarely on Holtby.