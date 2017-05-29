Stanley Cup Final: Penguins vs. Predators, from fans to mascots to food (Video)

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators are facing off for the Stanley Cup. Who will win hockey’s Holy Grail?

Well, you’ve no doubt been inundated with previews that break down the offense and the defense and the special teams and how well the coaches tie their ties.

But what about the really important stuff? The stuff that will actually decide this season’s Stanley Cup champion?

Here is a tale of the tape for the ancillary nonsense between the Penguins and the Predators, from fans to food to mascots to everything else.