Stanley Cup Final: Panthers-Golden Knights Game 5 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Vegas Golden Knights look to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, while the Florida Panthers aim to keep their season alive.

It's do-or-die time for the Florida Panthers.

The fairy tale of the spring could come to an end on Tuesday in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, as the Panthers look to prevent the Vegas Golden Knights from winning their first championship in franchise history.

Despite facing a daunting 3-1 series deficit, the Panthers are still confident they can come back to win. They've pulled off a shocking comeback before during these playoffs, beating the historically good Boston Bruins in Game 7 after trailing 3-1 in Round 1.

“Everyone’s in a really good mood and seems pretty light, so that’s nice to see,” Panthers center Sam Bennett said, via the Canadian Press. “A lot of it comes from that Boston series. We know we’ve done it before and we’re capable. So just that experience in the past definitely gives us that confidence.”

Vegas, on the other hand, knows its work isn't finished. It will take a complete effort to close out the plucky Panthers.

“It would be sweet, but at the same time, we can't get ahead of ourselves,” said Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore. “It's good to be at this point, but at the same time, it's not done. We can talk about that after, but our focus is on going to work for 60 minutes. I feel like if we're on top of our game, then we should be good.”

Here's how you can watch Game 5, and how you can follow along with the action if you can't get to a television.

Will the Golden Knights finish off the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final? (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

How to watch Panthers at Golden Knights

Who: No. 8-seeded Florida Panthers at No. 1-seeded Vegas Golden Knights

What: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 (Vegas leads 3-1)

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

When: 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday

TV: Sportsnet, TVA | TNT, TBS

Live updates: Follow the stats with Yahoo Sports

Follow Panthers at Golden Knights live updates: