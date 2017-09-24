Stanley Cup champion Penguins say they'll still visit Trump White House

Disagreement with a president's policies "can be expressed in other ways," the team said Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors won't visit the White House, but the champions of the NHL plan to do so.

The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement Sunday morning noting their respect for the "Office of the President" and the "long tradition" of championship teams visiting the White House and saying they have accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to do the same this year.

"Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways," their statement read. "However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit."

The statement came a day after Trump tweeted that the Warriors' invitation to visit the White House had been withdrawn after "hesitation" by star Stephen Curry about whether the team should go. Curry, coach Steve Kerr, and other Warriors players have been outspoken in their criticism of Trump, and Kerr wrote Sunday on SI.com that the team probably would not have gone anyway.





