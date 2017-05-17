Stanford F Reid Travis gets extra year of eligibility

Stanford's Reid Travis (22) shoots over Arizona State's Andre Adams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Stanford forward Reid Travis has been given an extra year of eligibility because of a medical hardship.

Travis now has two years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted his petition Wednesday. Travis missed the final 22 games of the 2015-16 season because of a leg injury.

Travis was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season after averaging 17.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He enters next season as the leading returning scorer and rebounder in the conference.

