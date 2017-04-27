St. Louis Blues shut down racist P.K. Subban Twitter joke

P.K. Subban played a huge role in the Nashville Predators’ Game 1 win over the St. Louis Blues, with three points in the 4-3 win on Wednesday night.

It was a performance that probably irked some Blues fans, including one who went there.

But the Blues, via their Twitter feed, shut down this troll rather emphatically.

Here’s the exchange from last night, during Game 1 in St. Louis:

Now, when your favorite team calls you out for lamenting the fact that the “black guy” is beating you in Game 1, you have three options, assuming that “apology” isn’t one for someone dropping a line like this:

1 – Delete and run.

2 – Double-down in it.

3 – Claim it’s a joke.

Our friend went with Door No. 3, and the Blues responded in kind.

Now, this type of thing can be seen on social media on any given game night, in any given sport. What’s notable here is that the Blues addressed it. Like, really addressed it.

And while no one expects the official accounts of NHL teams to police the Internet for racist and sexist and god-awful jokes at all times, it’s nice to see them step up and shut a few down.

