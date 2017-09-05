St. John's Wilson transfers to UConn, seeks waiver to play

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- St. John's recruit Sidney Wilson has transferred to UConn and the Huskies are seeking a waiver that would allow him to play this season.

The 6-foot-7 freshman with a 7-foot wingspan enrolled in summer school classes at St. John's and under NCAA rules would have to sit out the upcoming season as a transfer unless the waiver is granted by the NCAA.

Should the waiver be denied, Wilson would be able to practice with the Huskies and would have four years of eligibility remaining at the start of next season.

Wilson averaged more than 17 points and five rebounds a game last season playing for Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Wilson originally chose St. Johns over UConn and Texas. His departure leaves St. John's with nine scholarship players.