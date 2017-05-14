Squirrel delays Twins-Indians game for nearly five minutes

A member of the Rally Squirrel family made an appearance at Progressive Field on Saturday, and it’s clear it cared nothing for Commissioner Rob Manfred’s pace-of-play concern.

During the sixth inning of the Twins 4-1 win against the Indians, the squirrel got loose on the field and managed to halt the action for nearly five minutes.

Perhaps the Indians let it loose looking for a way to break Jose Berrios’ focus in the midst of his seven-plus inning gem?

The #RallySquirrel is currently near the mound, intimidating Berrios. pic.twitter.com/PtRwuDbCYE — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 13, 2017





Nah, they’re not that desperate. At least not yet.

But the squirrel did its best to grind the game to a halt by darting all over the ballpark.

???? Squirrel alert in Cleveland! ???? pic.twitter.com/WCCRLuLNF8 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 13, 2017









You’d think its pace here is unsustainable, but it kept going and going.

Brian Dozier of the Twins watches as a squirrel runs on the field during Saturday’s game in Cleveland. (AP) More

Even the fans at home were mesmerized.

Hey @Indians, your squirrel is wrecking havoc off the field too #RollTribe pic.twitter.com/mXMlbiBQGi — Evan Willmann (@evanwillmann19) May 13, 2017





One possibility we can’t overlook here is this squirrel might be truly nuts. In fact, that might be the safest assumption we’ve made all day.

Rally Squirrel has left the building. Highlight of day for Tribe fans. Squirrel delay was estimated 4:30. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) May 13, 2017





Billion dollar industry grinds to a halt because of a squirrel — RandBall (@RandBall) May 13, 2017





What can you do? When a squirrel wants its 15 minutes of fame bad enough, there’s no stopping it.

