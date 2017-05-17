A Spurs fan filed a lawsuit against Zaza Pachulia and the Golden State Warriors

One San Antonio Spurs fan has combined our nation’s two great loves, sports and litigation, yet again.

Juan Vazquez is suing the Golden State Warriors and Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, responding to Pachulia’s much-discussed foul on Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard from Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Leonard went on to leave Game 1 after the foul before missing all of Game 2, with San Antonio outscored by 61 points in the 56 minutes he’s missed since.

From Nick Moyle at the San Francisco Chronicle:

“All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,” said Alfonso Kennard, Jr., lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

The suit claims Pachulia acted “without excuse or justification, intentionally and maliciously invaded the landing zone of an opposing athlete, Kawhi Leonard.”

Pachulia’s action, the complaint reads, “devastated the quality of the Spurs’ chances of being competitive and having additional games in their home arena, both in the Western Conference Finals and also potentially in the NBA Finals” and also negatively affected “the value of the tickets purchased by plaintiff subsequent to their purchase.”

Moyle reports that Vazquez pitched the suit “on behalf of San Antonio season-ticket holders” and the delightfully-named trading card shop, What’s on Second?

The Chronicle also reports that should the judge find that the defendants would owe exemplary damages” to the plaintiffs, the sum would not exceed $73,000.

Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, with many thousands of San Antonio Spurs season-ticket holders in attendance in San Antonio’s AT&T Center, tips off on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

