Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has now eliminated every other Western Conference team in playoffs

Spurs-Rockets looked familiar (except in all the ways it wasn’t): Gregg Popovich beating Mike D’Antoni.
Popovich is 20-6 in games and 5-0 in series against D’Antoni. The San Antonio coach just has a way of stifling D’Antoni’s up-tempo spread offense when it matters most.
But this Popovich-D’Antoni matchup was different in one key way: D’Antoni coached the Rockets, not the Suns.
In fact, this was the first time Popovich ever faced Houston in a playoff series – and that allowed him to claim a trivial and impressive honor.
Jordan Howenstine of Spurs PR:
https://twitter.com/AirlessJordan/status/862858569112313856
This speaks to Popovich’s:
- Excellence (only one other coach – the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra – has won 14 total playoff series at all)
- Longevity (beating the Timberwolves back when they were playoff regulars and waiting for the Warriors to become playoff mainstays)
- Luck (catching New Orleans in one of its seven playoff series)
Here’s Popovich’s playoff history against every Western Conference franchise:
2001 won second round, 4-1
2003 won conference finals, 4-2
2006 lost second round, 4-3
2009 lost first round, 4-1
2010 won first round, 4-2
2014 won first round, 4-3
2005 won first round, 4-1
2007 won first round, 4-1
Golden State Warriors
2013 won second round, 4-2
Houston Rockets
2017 won second round, 4-2
2012 won second round, 4-0
2015 lost first round, 4-3
1999 won second round, 4-0
2001 lost conference finals, 4-0
2002 lost second round, 4-1
2003 won second round, 4-2
2004 lost second round, 4-2
2008 lost conference finals, 4-1
2013 won first round, 4-0
2004 won first round, 4-0
2011 lost first round, 4-2
2013 won conference finals, 4-0
2016 won first round, 4-0
2017 won first round, 4-2
Minnesota Timberwolves
1999 won first round, 3-1
2001 won first round, 3-1
New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans)
2008 won second round, 4-3
Phoenix Suns
1998 won first round, 3-1
2000 lost first round, 3-1
2003 won first round, 4-2
2005 won conference finals, 4-1
2007 won second round, 4-2
2008 won first round, 4-1
2010 lost second round, 4-0
1999 won conference finals, 4-0
2014 won second round, 4-1
Sacramento Kings
2006 won first round, 4-2
Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder
2002 won first round, 3-2
2005 won second round, 4-2
2012 lost conference finals, 4-2
2014 won conference finals, 4-2
2016 lost second round, 4-2
Utah Jazz
1998 lost second round, 4-1
2007 won conference finals, 4-1
2012 won first round, 4-0
