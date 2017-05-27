Spike Lee deletes Instagram post saying Colin Kaepernick signed with Seahawks

Colin Kaepernick has signed with the Seahawks, if you believe a since-deleted post from filmmaker Spike Lee.

Lee posted an Instagram photo with Kaepernick on Saturday, with the caption “Big Love Shoutout To The Head Coach Pete Carroll For Signing My Brother Colin Kaepernick To The Seattle Seahawks. The Truth Is On Your Side. Much Success For The Coming NFL Season.”

Lee appears to be mistaken, though. Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports that there is no deal in place.

Kaepernick worked out for the Seahawks on Wednesday as his time on the open market approaches the three-month mark.

The Seahawks did not hold their OTA practices this week like the majority of the league. If they decide to sign another quarterback (in addition to Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps), it would likely be this weekend before they being OTA’s this coming week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. That quarterback could be Kaepernick or Austin Davis. The Seahawks have also been connected with Robert Griffin III.