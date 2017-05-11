Spieth says he 'overreacted' by taking photo of poorly raked bunker his ball landed in

Jordan Spieth didn't like what he saw, so he decided to document it.

Playing the par-4 1st hole - his 10th of the day - of the opening round of the Players Championship on Thursday, Spieth's approach shot found the green-side bunker. But he didn't like his lie, and he thought it was due to a sloppy rake job. He took out a phone and snapped a picture of it. Spieth blasted out to 46 feet away and three-putted for a double-bogey.

After his round, he was asked if he took a photo to show the rules staff.

"Yeah, it was just a bunker that was raked to where it just kind of looked like somebody didn't really care much to do it or were rushing off the green, because I had ... I think, worse than a plugged lie, when it just trickled into it," said Spieth, who shot a one-over 73. "And I overreacted probably a bit, but all in all, you just don't see that very often and I know my guy, [caddie] Michael [Greller], rakes and makes sure that that's exactly the way that it was when he went in there, so that if you hit it in the bunker, everybody gets the same kind of thing. And you don't see it -- guys are very good 99.9 percent of the time and that was very frustrating, because I knew where I was, from a normal lie, it wasn't too bad. And from that lie I had no chance. So it was a frustrating time in the round there where I was trying to kind of get some momentum going."

According to the PGA Tour's Shot Tracker, only four players - David Lingmerth, Cody Gribble, Zac Blair and Jhonattan Vegas - were in the same (massive) bunker before Spieth was Thursday. And, according to Shot Tracker, Gribble and Blair were the closest to where Spieth was. Let the investigation begin!

This article was originally published on Golf.com