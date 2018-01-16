Spectacular finishing kick helps Duke erase 13-point deficit, sprint past Miami

Duke’s Grayson Allen, left and Miami’s Ebuka Izundu go for the ball. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

For the first 32 minutes of Monday’s night’s game at Miami, Duke was an error-prone, turnover-plagued mess.

Then the Blue Devils delivered a devastating finishing kick that more than atoned for their previous mistakes.

When the final horn sounded, Duke had emerged with an 83-75 victory in a game that appeared all but lost just minutes earlier. The Blue Devils erased a 13-point deficit with eight minutes left by halting Miami’s momentum by switching to zone defense, finally taking better care of the ball and getting key contributions from all five starters.

Duke’s biggest hero was freshman sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr., who scored a career-high 30 points and knocked down six 3-pointers. Trent kept Duke competitive for most of the game and then sank the clinching shot, a catch-and-shoot top-of-the-key 3-pointer that extended the Blue Devils’ lead to six with just over a minute to play.

Just as important to Duke’s late blitz was Wendell Carter’s interior presence at both ends of the floor. The freshman big man scored in the paint on an array of deft drives and post moves and protected the rim in the middle of the Blue Devils’ zone, at one point all but swallowing up an ill-advised shot attempt in the paint by Miami center Dewan Huell.

Trevon Duval scored 17 points and dished out 8 assists, but the 22 percent 3-point shooter’s most notable shot was from behind the arc of all things. Left unguarded at the top of the key when Miami sent two defenders at Marvin Bagley, Duval stepped into an open 3-pointer and buried it to extend an 18-0 Duke run and push the Blue Devils’ lead to 71-66 with 3:27 to play.

Neither Bagley (13 points) nor Grayson Allen (5 points) were at their best on Monday night, but both found ways to make an impact. Bagley shook off a first-half shoulder injury and produced a notable 3-point play in the midst of Duke’s run. Allen generated a few extra possessions for the Blue Devils with his hustle and activity on defense.

Story Continues

Duke’s finishing sprint was a reminder that few teams in the country can match the ultra-talented Blue Devils shot for shot when they’re at their best. They spotted a highly motivated, NCAA tournament-bound opponent a double-digit second-half lead, and then erased it in the span of less than three minutes.

Of course the previous 32 minutes were also a reminder that Duke can still look plenty vulnerable away from home. The freshman-laden Blue Devils had 19 turnovers halfway through the second half against Miami’s disruptive, aggressive man-to-man defense. They also missed 8 of their first 12 foul shots and surrendered far too many fast-break points and second-chance opportunities.

It helped Duke that Miami lacked discipline at either end of the floor and panicked when the Blue Devils made their run. It also couldn’t have hurt that Duke has experience rallying from double-digit deficits against Texas and Florida earlier this season.

Monday night’s comeback was the most improbable of all of them though.

In a game when Duke took 22 fewer shots than its opponent, got subpar scoring nights from Bagley and Allen and trailed by 13 points with eight minutes to go, somehow, someway, the Blue Devils still emerged victorious.

– – – – – – –

Jeff Eisenberg is a college basketball writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at daggerblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!