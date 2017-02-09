Southampton-Sunderland Preview

Every year it seems the goal is the same for Sunderland - avoid relegation, even if it's by the slimmest of margins.

The Black Cats once again find themselves struggling as they host Southampton on Saturday.

Yet, they'll enter this clash with a considerable amount of confidence after last week's 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

Sunderland (5-4-15) entered that match as one of the lowest scoring sides in the Premier League, but absolutely blitzed Palace from the outset as Lamine Kone opened the scoring after just 10 minutes. Didier Ndong doubled the lead in the 43rd before Jermain Defoe netted a brace in first-half stoppage time.

All of this coming as Sunderland showed they were capable of hitting on the counter-attack and capitalising on the opportunities when they came. The Black Cats surrendered 59 percent of the ball to Palace and completed only 196 passes, but they simply took their chances.

"Goals, a clean sheet and all the simple things (were the key to the win,)" manager David Moyes said. "I think we knew the task we were up against because Palace had a good win midweek and we had a good result as well.

"I don't think there's been many times as a manager when I've been 4-0 up, so the big thing for us was to not do anything stupid in the second half or give Palace an easy way back into the game. We needed to keep doing the simple things right and we actually thought we could then score on the counter, and there were a couple of chances where we nearly did. You're never comfortable as a manager until the 90 minutes are up."

Southampton are heading in the opposite direction as Claude Puel's Saints have lost six of their last seven Premier League fixtures. The Saints' (7-6-11) sit in 13th place, and their only victory during this difficult stretch was a 3-0 result over league-reeling Leicester City on Jan. 22.

Puel's men got off to a flying start in last week's home clash with West Ham United as new signing Manolo Gabbiadini struck after just 12 minutes, but it was all downhill after that in the 3-1 defeat.

"I think we are disappointed and angry also, because it's not sufficient and it's important now to correct this to give a good reaction and a good answer," Puel said. "The best thing to prepare for important games beyond this is to take a good result at Sunderland.

"It's always difficult with these losses to always have a good confidence in our play, but I saw all this week our good work on the training ground. For the first time it was a week just to prepare for this game. This for us and for the staff is a privilege since the beginning of the season."

The Saints will head to the northeast shorthanded as midfielder Sofiane Boufal will miss the trip after picking up an ankle injury in the loss to West Ham.

Sunderland haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League games against the Saints, conceding 16 goals - half of those came in an 8-0 defeat in October 2014.

There hasn't been a goalless draw between these sides in any competition since March 1978 - each of the last 37 games has seen at least one goal scored.

Moyes has lost only once in 11 previous Premier League meetings with Southampton (0-1 in September 2002 at Everton), though six matches have been draws.