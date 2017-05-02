South Florida DE arrested on sexual battery, false imprisonment charges

South Florida defensive end LaDarrius Jackson was arrested Monday evening after allegedly forcing a woman to have sex with him in a dorm room.

Per WFTS in Tampa Bay, Jackson allegedly forced a woman into a room in a dorm on the USF campus Monday afternoon. The woman told police he “pushed on a bed and raped her after she told him no several times in different ways.”

After the woman reported the incident to campus authorities, Jackson was arrested at about 11 p.m.

“We are aware of the charges filed against LaDarrius Jackson,” South Florida coach Charlie Strong said in a statement. “While we find the allegations troubling, we will continue to gather information and support the judicial process before providing further comment. The student-athlete has been removed from all team activities at this time.”

Jackson had three tackles in seven games as a junior in 2016. He transferred to South Florida before the 2016 season after spending two seasons at Hinds Community College.

