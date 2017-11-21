South Carolina says never again, looks for Clemson payback

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina has one motto and one mission this week: ''Never again.''

The Gamecocks (8-3), frustrated and embarrassed, hatched the motivational phrase shortly after their demoralizing 56-7 loss to rival Clemson a year ago. The large, orange clad crowd at Death Valley roared as the Tigers, who put several marquee players back in the game for a curtain call in the fourth quarter, including quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Mike Williams. The players locked arms in the huddle and rocked back and forth to the cheers.

South Carolina has not forgotten that moment.

''We owe them,'' Gamecocks defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth said.

The Gamecocks have lost three straight to the fourth-ranked Tigers (10-1, No. 2 CFP), a streak they'll try and end Saturday night in the annual season finale. A South Carolina win would also all but eliminate defending national champs Clemson from making another run in the College Football Playoff.

Offensive guard Cory Helms said the team is attempting to handle game preparations like normal, although sometimes it's hard. He said the Gamecocks understand Clemson's high stakes and how important a win would mean to South Carolina's rising profile.

''We'd obviously enjoy'' knocking the Tigers from the playoffs, Helms said. ''But we'd enjoy beating Clemson, too. They've gotten us several years in a row. We're just focused on treating this as a normal game.''

That's easier said than done.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp was visibly shaken a short time after the defeat, pledging the work to improve would start immediately. The Gamecocks have set several recent high-water marks this year, finishing second in the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division and getting their most victories since 2013.