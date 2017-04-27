South Africa’s Gift Ngoepe joins an exclusive list of baseball’s continental pioneers

On Wednesday night, a bit of baseball history was made with the debut of Gift Ngoepe. Called up by the short-handed Pirates, the 27-year-old second baseman became the first Africa-born player to play in the major leagues when he entered a game against the Cubs as part of a double switch in the top of the fourth inning. In the bottom of the frame, the South Africa native made another bit of history by stroking a clean single up the middle off Jon Lester.

Baseball's efforts to broaden the game's reach beyond North America date back to the 19th century. The game was introduced into Cuba in 1860, into China in 1863, and into Japan and Korea in the early 1870s, just as the first major league, the National Association, was getting started in the U.S. In the winter of 187374, Harry Wright “the father of professional baseball,” took his Boston Red Stockings and the rival Athletic of Philadelphia to England for a series of exhibitions that was a financial flop. In 1889, Albert Goodwill Spalding, who had starred as a pitcher in the nascent National Association (187175) and National League (187677), organized a more successful six-month international barnstorming tour featuring major league stars in an effort both to brand the game as uniquely American (despite its apparent derivation from the English bat-and-ball game of rounders) and to expand Spalding's market for sporting goods. They made stops in Australia, New Zealand, Egypt (to a six-year-old learning about the game, this famous photo was the original “Riddle of the Sphinx”) and Europe. More recently, Major League Baseball's international efforts have included not only the placement of expansion teams in Canada but opening the regular season in Monterrey (1999), Tokyo (four times, first in 2000) and Sydney (2014) and introducing the World Baseball Classic tournament in 2006.

As a small-market, forward-thinking team (at least in recent years), the Pirates have taken a high profile in their international efforts. They signed Dinesh Patel and Rinku Singh, two Indian athletes who beat out some 37,000 other contestants in a competition to find the country's fastest pitcher for a reality television show called The Million Dollar Arm (later dramatized in a movie of the same name); the latter was still active as of last year but neither played above A-ball. Ngoepe, who replaced the majors’ first Lithuania-born pitcher, Dovydas Neverauskas on the Pirates’ roster, literally grew up in a baseball clubhouse in a suburb of Johannesburg. His mother cooked, cleaned and cashiered for a white amateur team called the Randburg Mets in exchange for being able to live in the tiny clubhouse. After playing for the South African national team, Ngoepe caught the eye of Barry Larkin at MLB's European Academy in 2007, was signed by the Pirates in 2008, and hit a pair of triples off major leaguer Elmer Dessens in the 2009 WBC; he began his stateside career that year. Suffice it to say, he’s taken a long road to the majors.

With Ngoepe's debut, every continent except Antarctica has produced at least one major league player (no, "The Penguin," Ron Cey, is a native of Washington state). What follows here is a quick international tour of the major league groundbreakers from each continent, in chronological order.

North America: Deacon White and Bobby Mathews, 1871

The National Association of Professional Base Ball Players was the first professional baseball league, but its status as a major league is a contentious one. In 1969, MLB's Special Baseball Records Committee ruled that it was not one due to its erratic scheduling, poor newspaper coverage and other irregularities, but historians have argued otherwise (even in the pages of Sports Illustrated). While its statistics weren't included in the landmark 1969 Macmillan Baseball Encyclopedia, they are on Baseball-Reference.com.

Because of a rainout in Washington, DC (more on which momentarily), the first NA league game took place May 4, 1871 between the Cleveland Forest Citys and the Fort Wayne Kekiongas. Technically, all 18 players can claim "first" status, but Mathews faced White in the first batter-pitcher confrontation in league history. White, Cleveland's catcher, doubled for the first hit in league history (he was doubled off second base during the next at-bat). Cleveland was held scoreless that day by the 5' 5", 140-pound Mathews, who scattered four hits and struck out six en route to the first of his 297 major league wins, a 20 victory that was the league's lowest-scoring affair of the season. White, who won batting titles in the NA (1875, its final year) and NL (1877), and who believed the earth was flat was elected to the Hall of Fame by the 2013 Pre-Integration Committee.

