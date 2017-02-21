Sources: Lakers finalizing multiyear deal with agent Rob Pelinka to become GM

Rob Pelinka talks with Kobe Bryant at the NCAA men’s regional in Anaheim, Calif., last year. (Getty Images)

After sweeping front-office changes to hire Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, the franchise is finalizing a multiyear agreement with agent Rob Pelinka to become the team’s general manager, league sources told The Vertical.

Pelinka has been one of the NBA’s top player agents and has strong ties to the franchise through his relationships with longtime client Kobe Bryant and owner Jeanie Buss.

Before the Lakers fired Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss on Tuesday, the franchise had already moved away from trying to pursue the Golden State Warriors’ Bob Myers, the franchise’s original top target for general manager, league sources told The Vertical.

After Myers signed a recent contract extension, it became clear to Lakers brass that it would be unable to lure Myers, league sources said.

Within the Lakers’ new top circle of power, another sitting general manager was a significant source of intrigue for the freshly vacant general manager job: Portland’s Neil Olshey, league sources said. Olshey is a two-time runner-up for NBA Executive of the Year, including 2016 with the Blazers and 2011 as Clippers general manager after beating out the Lakers to acquire Chris Paul.

In the cases of Myers and Olshey, it is extremely difficult to hire a general manager who’s under contract elsewhere. Rival owners generally aren’t interested in letting top-level executives leave for competitors, especially the Lakers, making Pelinka a more natural fit.

Lakers assistant general manager Ryan West has a strong relationship and history with Pelinka, and will likely be considered a significant part of the new front-office regime, league sources said.

In taking the Lakers’ job – which follows the Warriors’ blueprint on ex-agent Myers – Pelinka is agreeing to divest from his Landmark Sports representation business. Pelinka’s client list includes Houston Rockets All-Star guard James Harden, Houston’s Eric Gordon and Golden State’s Andre Iguodala.

Kupchak’s inability to complete a deal with Sacramento for All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins over the weekend played a part in the timing of the purge, league sources said. The Kings chose a New Orleans offer over the Lakers’ on Sunday night.

Popular video from The Vertical: