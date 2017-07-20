Sources: Udonis Haslem signs one-year deal to return to Heat

Jeff Y: KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK, ICE AND BORDER PATROL!!! IF THEY AREN'T HERE LEGALLY, THEY NEED TO GO!!! NO IMMIGRATION REFORM!!! ENFORCE THE LAWS AS WRITTEN NOW!!! ROUND THEM ALL UP AND SHIP THEM OUT ASAP!!! I don't care how old they are or where they come from, or how they got here, or why. They are not undocumented immigrants. They are LAWBREAKING FOREIGN NATIONAL ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS!!! And as such, THEY ARE BREAKING THE IMMIGRATION LAWS OF THIS COUNTRY!!! And any politician OR LAWYER who knowingly and willingly supports, helps and defends the invasion of this country by ILLEGAL foreign nationals should be arrested and tried tor treason!!! We have laws and apparently these politicians are willingly choosing to ignore those laws for the benefit of lawbreaking illegal aliens who have no legal right to be here in the first place!!! We need to start arresting and jailing businessmen who hire these people as stated in the current laws. We need to start arresting and jailing people who house these LAWBREAKING ILLEGAL FOREIGN NATIONALS!!! This government needs to quit rewarding LAWBREAKING ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS with drivers licenses, legal status, in state tuition and all the other things that draw them here. They need to start enforcing the immigration laws WHICH ARE NOT BROKEN!!! They need to start deporting these people as they are found. They need to start doing what is right for AMERICANS AND AMERICA, not these ILLEGALS!!! No more catering and pandering to these people. These people come here ILLEGALLY and demand things they are not entitled to while waving flags from their home countries. They are not willing to assimilate, they have no respect for our laws, for our culture or our way of life. They will not learn the language. They will not help the economy because they will send most of their money home while we pay for their care and housing and education. START ENFORCING OUR IMMIGRATION LAWS!!! START LOOKING OUT FOR AMERICANS AND AMERICA FIRST AND FOREMOST!!! DEPORT!!! DEPORT!!! DEPORT!!!