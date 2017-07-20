Sources: Udonis Haslem signs one-year deal to return to Heat

Udonis Haslem has signed a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract to play his 15th season with the Miami Heat, league sources told The Vertical.
Haslem’s deal will be fully guaranteed, league sources said.
Haslem, 37, has been a foundational member of the Heat and played a critical role on NBA championship teams in 2006, 2012 and 2013. He played 16 games last season, transitioning into a leadership role to complement the team’s core of Hassan Whiteside, Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Dion Waiters, Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson.
Miami re-signed Johnson and Waiters to four-year deals this offseason and signed former Boston Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk.
Haslem went unselected in the 2002 NBA draft out of Florida. He’s averaged 7.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for his career.
